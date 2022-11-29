Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns out indefinitely with right calf strain

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 142-127 at the Washington Wizards Monday night to fall to 10-11 on the season, and they’ll be without star Karl-Anthony Towns for at least a month.

Towns suffered a non-contact injury during the third quarter of Monday’s loss. Turning to run back down the floor on defense, he grabbed his right calf and went down immediately in pain. Unable to put any weight on his right leg, Towns needed the help of teammate Rudy Gobert and team staffer to get off the floor.

He went straight to the locker room, and was quickly ruled out for the game. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed Towns suffered a right calf strain. The news is actually a relief, with initial fears that it was an Achilles injury.

"Just another chapter… Jackie’s Sopn will be back soon," Towns posted to social media.

Team officials said Tuesday Towns will be out indefinitely, and he’ll be reassessed in several weeks. Tests done Tuesday showed no structural damage to his Achilles. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Towns is expected to be out four to six weeks, with a potential return in sometime in January.

In 21 starts this season, Towns averaged 20.8 points, 50.5 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.