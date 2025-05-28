Timberwolves season ends in 124-94 Game 5 blowout loss to Thunder

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves season ended in a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night. The Timberwolves had their worst start of the season, trailing 26-9 after the first quarter. They trailed by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter. The Thunder advance to the NBA Finals as the Timberwolves lose the best-of-seven series 4-1.



The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is over after a 124-94 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder won the best-of-seven series 4-1, while the Timberwolves’ season ends just short of the NBA Finals for the second straight year. With their season on the line, Minnesota could not have played any worse.

Ugly start

What we know:

The Thunder delivered the first punch, leading 26-9 at the end of the first quarter. That’s the fewest points the Timberwolves have scored in a first quarter all season. They shot just 3-of-20 from the field, and 1-of-9 from the perimeter.

The Thunder led 65-32 at the half. The Timberwolves shot 26.9% from the perimeter, making only 12 shots from the field, and committed 14 turnovers.

It got so bad in the first half that Timberwolves’ fans on social media were comparing it to the Minnesota Vikings’ 41-0 loss to the New York Giants in the 2001 NFC title game.

The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 39 points in the second half. The Thunder is headed to the NBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history, and first since 2012. They went three times as the Seattle Supersonics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 34 points. Minnesota native Chet Holmgren added 22 points and seven rebounds.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Anthony Edwards had 19 points, but the Timberwolves shot 41.5% from the field and committed 21 turnovers.

What’s next

The roster next season:

The Timberwolves’ have a slew of offseason roster decisions to make. That includes whether they keep Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and if Julius Randle takes his player option for next season.