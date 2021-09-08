Timberwolves promote Tru Pettigrew to Chief Diversity, Inclusion Officer

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced on Wednesday that Tru Pettigrew has been promoted to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Pettigrew will oversee the organization’s diversity equity, and inclusion strategy including all franchises – Timberwolves, Lynx, Iowa Wolves, and T-Wolves Gaming. Pettigrew will also support equity training and planning for Taylor Corporation, the organization’s parent company.

"In a short period of time, Tru has provided meaningful guidance and value to our Business and Basketball Operations areas, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Executive team," Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement. "With Tru at the forefront of our DEI efforts, he will have an even stronger impact across our organization and community."

Pettigrew previously served as the Timberwolves Vice President of Player Programs, focused on diversity and inclusion. Following the murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day of 2020, Pettigrew played an integral role with the team from convening team discussions around race relations and social justice to serving as a bridge for community dialogue with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other civic members.

"It’s truly an honor to be able to serve in such a meaningful way alongside a group of people that are as committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as the Timberwolves and Lynx organization," Pettigrew said in a statement. "It’s exciting to be able to educate, empower, share, and learn with and from such an amazing organization, teams, and community."

The Timberwolves were among the most active organizations and teams in putting together community efforts in the wake of Floyd's death. Led by Josh Okogie, the team was part of a food, clothing and supply drive to help citizens of Minneapolis who couldn't get daily essentials after businesses were damaged or destroyed in rioting immediately after Floyd's death.