Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 5: Tipoff time, FOX 9 pregame/postgame

The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in a must-win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, and FOX 9 has you covered before and after the game.

The Mavericks lead the series 3-1, with the Timberwolves facing elimination. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Join FOX 9 for live coverage ahead of Game 5 for the FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live special at 3 p.m. on FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above. And again at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above.

After the game, FOX 9 has you covered with postgame press conferences streaming on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.