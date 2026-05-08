Expand / Collapse search

Timberwolves lose Game 3 against Spurs 115-108, now down 2-1 in series

By
Published  May 8, 2026 11:30pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
Enough Said: Wolves and Wild return home, Vikings add players and Minnesota’s governor race

Enough Said: Wolves and Wild return home, Vikings add players and Minnesota’s governor race

Enough Said hosts discuss the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves returning for home games in round two of the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings’ recent additions and the state of the race for Minnesota’s newest governor. 

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the San Antonio Spurs 115-108 on Friday night at Target Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
    • The Wolves beat the Spurs in Game 1, but then lost in Game 2 by 38 points – the worst playoff loss in Franchise history.
    • They will remain at home for Game 4 on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One game after suffering the worst playoff defeat in team history, the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't quite bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Target Center with a 115-108 loss in front of their home crowd.

Wolves beat Spurs in Game 3

By the numbers:

Anthony Edwards returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise on April 26, 2026, against the Denver Nuggets, but it didn't deter a rocky start for the Wolves — starting the game down 18-3, shooting 2-of-16, before going on a 9-0 run and eventually tightening the score to 23-22 by the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves then took a 31-27 lead halfway through a second quarter that would go back-and-forth before settling in a 51-51 tie at halftime.

In the third, the Wolves began to find themselves trailing, behind the Spurs 79-86 heading into the fourth, when the Spurs continued to give them trouble and eventually pulled away.

Wolves vs. Spurs Western Conference Semifinals

The backstory:

Game 2

The Wolves lost against the Spurs 95-133 in Game 2 of the semifinals – the worst playoff defeat in team history. 

The Timberwolves struggled offensively throughout the game, while Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 19 points and 15 rebounds, adding two blocks. 

Game 1

Edwards returned from injury unexpectedly for the first time in nine days as the Wolves beat the Spurs 104-102 after a missed 3-pointer failed to go in at the buzzer.

What's next:

The series remains at Target Center for Game 4 on Mother’s Day, with a tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota TimberwolvesSportsNBA