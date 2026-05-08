Timberwolves lose Game 3 against Spurs 115-108, now down 2-1 in series

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the San Antonio Spurs 115-108 on Friday night at Target Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Wolves beat the Spurs in Game 1, but then lost in Game 2 by 38 points – the worst playoff loss in Franchise history. They will remain at home for Game 4 on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.



One game after suffering the worst playoff defeat in team history, the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't quite bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Target Center with a 115-108 loss in front of their home crowd.

Wolves beat Spurs in Game 3

By the numbers:

Anthony Edwards returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise on April 26, 2026, against the Denver Nuggets, but it didn't deter a rocky start for the Wolves — starting the game down 18-3, shooting 2-of-16, before going on a 9-0 run and eventually tightening the score to 23-22 by the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves then took a 31-27 lead halfway through a second quarter that would go back-and-forth before settling in a 51-51 tie at halftime.

In the third, the Wolves began to find themselves trailing, behind the Spurs 79-86 heading into the fourth, when the Spurs continued to give them trouble and eventually pulled away.

Wolves vs. Spurs Western Conference Semifinals

The backstory:

Game 2

The Wolves lost against the Spurs 95-133 in Game 2 of the semifinals – the worst playoff defeat in team history.

The Timberwolves struggled offensively throughout the game, while Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 19 points and 15 rebounds, adding two blocks.

Game 1

Edwards returned from injury unexpectedly for the first time in nine days as the Wolves beat the Spurs 104-102 after a missed 3-pointer failed to go in at the buzzer.

What's next:

The series remains at Target Center for Game 4 on Mother’s Day, with a tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.