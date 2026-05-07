Timberwolves lose to Spurs 133-95 in Game 2 of Western Conference Semifinals

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The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves lost against the San Antonio Spurs 133-95 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night. The 38-point loss is the worst playoff loss in Timberwolves franchise history. The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 of the series is set for Friday night at Target Center.



The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a 133-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their playoff series, marking their worst playoff defeat in franchise history.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1, with the next game scheduled for Friday, May 8.

Wolves lose to Spurs in Game 2

Big picture view:

The Wolves lost against the Spurs 95-133 in the second game of the semifinals.

The Timberwolves struggled offensively throughout the game. Ayo Dosunmu returned from off the bench after a right calf injury. Anthony Edwards, who also came off the bench while recovering from a bone bruise and hyperextended knee, played limited minutes and scored 12 points. He was tied for the team high with Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Terrence Shannon.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 19 points and 15 rebounds, adding two blocks.

What's next:

The series now moves to Target Center for Game 3, where the Timberwolves won all three home games during their first-round series against Denver.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Wolves hold off Spurs in Game 1

The backstory:

Edwards played for the first time in nine days on Monday as the Wolves beat the Spurs 104-102.

Edwards scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, returning from a left knee injury.

The Spurs almost had the Wolves, but missed a 3-pointer right as the buzzer went off.