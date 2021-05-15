Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

article

Timberwolves legend and NBA Champion Kevin Garnett joined basketball's greatest players on Saturday as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Garnett is part of the nine-member 2020 class of inductees that includes the late Kobe Bryant, former Spurs star Tim Duncan, former All-Star and championship-winning coach Rudy Tomjanovich, WNBA great Tamika Catchings, and former Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey.

Garnett, who spent 12 seasons with the Timberwolves before moving onto Boston and winning a ring, spoke first during Saturday's ceremony. During his speech, he explained he wanted to go early, joking he wanted Celtics legend Bill Russell to hear him before his bedtime.

Garnett talked about his passion for the game and thanked everyone who helped him get to where he is – including showing some love for Minnesota.

"The city of Minneapolis, I look forward to rebuilding you," Garnett said. "To the Timberwolves organization, to [former Wolves coach] Kevin McHale who is here – thank you Kev, thank you Flip [Saunders]. Rest in peace."

"My only regret for Minnesota is that I didn't get to bring a championship," added Garnett. "But I look forward to rebuilding Minneapolis. I wanted to say thank you to the city and thank you to the state."

Advertisement

Garnett also shouted out his former teammates, including Sam Mitchell, Sam Cassell, Gary Trent, Troy Hudson, among others.