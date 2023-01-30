Timberwolves: KAT not having setback with calf despite photo in walking boot

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns for more than two months, and Chris Finch said before Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings that there have not been any setbacks.

That’s despite Towns posting a photo to his Instagram on Sunday in a walking boot. He sat on the bench for Saturday night’s win over the Kings without a boot, which may have led to speculation that Towns’ recovery process is taking longer than anticipated.

"No setbacks at all. Just part of the process," Finch told reporters before Monday night’s game against the Kings at Target Center.

Towns suffered a right calf injury on Nov. 28 against the Washington Wizards, and he has not played since. He will miss his 32nd straight game Monday night, and there is not a timetable for his return. On a recent Twitch stream, he voiced his frustration over an original four-to-six week timeline to return, saying that wasn’t accurate. The initial fear was that Towns suffered an Achilles injury, but it was quickly determined to be a calf strain.

In 21 games, Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Timberwolves enter Monday night’s game on a three-game win streak, and fifth in the Western Conference at 27-25.