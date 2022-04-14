Timberwolves’ guard Pat Beverley fined $30K for comments after beating Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was among those who celebrated the most after they beat the L.A. Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday to earn the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs.

Beverley will now have to pay the price for some of his actions. He was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for comments both at the podium and on social media after the Timberwolves earned their second trip to the playoffs since 2004. The win was personal for Beverley, who was traded by the Clippers to Minnesota this season after four years in L.A.

The fine is for "inappropriate remarks," and for the "egregious use of profanity."

"Man I wanted this one so bad. Another goal scratched off. I told you we was going to the playoffs, mostly all y’all looked at me like I was crazy when I first said that. I f****ing told y’all," Beverley said.

Beverley also taunted the Clippers’ bench in the final seconds of the win. So what did he say?

"Take they ass home. Long flight to L.A., take y’all ass home. I gave my blood, sweat, tears to that organization. Just to be written off like that, play them in a play-in game, beat they ass, no other feeling man," Beverley said.

Before taking the podium, Beverley also yelled "Chris Finch, coach of the F***ing year!"

During postgame celebration in the locker room, Beverley went live on social media with plenty of expletives, and profanity-laced comments for the Clippers.

Just a few days earlier, Beverley was also fined $25,000 for improper conduct toward a game official after being ejected in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bulls.