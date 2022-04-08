NBA play-in tournament: Timberwolves 7th in West, host Clippers

article

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49 points Thursday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-121 for their 46th win of the season.

The late moments of regulation got a little too close for comfort, with Edwards on the floor and his teammates trying to get him shots to get to 50 points. The Timberwolves led 123-11 with a little more than a minute to play, but the Spurs got within four points before Wolves finished off the win.

The Timberwolves entered the night needing wins over the Spurs and Chicago Bulls to end the season, and the Denver Nuggets to lose to Memphis Grizzlies and L.A. Lakers, to jump to the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in series for the NBA Playoffs.

That didn’t happen. The Nuggets beat the Grizzlies 122-109, and are a half game behind the Utah Jazz for the No. 5 spot with one game left. Denver’s win made it official that the Timberwolves will be the No. 7 seed, and will host the L.A. Clippers next Tuesday night in a play-in game for the Western Conference Playoffs.

It’s a one-game playoff, and the winner earns the No. 7 seed in the West. They still have to earn their playoff spot, but the Wolves are looking to reach the postseason for just the second time since making a run to the Western Conference Finals with Kevin Garnett in 2004. Minnesota’s 46 wins marks the fourth time since 2004 they’ve won at least 40 games in a regular season.

"We're proud of our season," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win. "We've got nothing to be ashamed of. We won as much as we could. We tried every night. We've got a lot of important basketball still yet to play."

Tuesday’s play-in game will be at 8:30 p.m. at Target Center, and will be broadcast on TNT. If the Timberwolves were to lose that game, they would get one more chance to make the playoffs on their home court. Minnesota would play the winner of the 9//10 game, likely between Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, next Friday night.

If the Timberwolves beat the Clippers on Tuesday, they would make the playoffs for the second time since 2004 and would play the Grizzlies in a best-of-seven series. If Minnesota ends up with the No. 8 seed, they would open the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in the NBA.

If the Timberwolves were to lose both of their play-in games, a promising season would end without making the playoffs.