Timberwolves end 6-game home stand 4-2 with 128-98 win over Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended their longest home stand of the season with a 128-98 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Target Center.

They beat the best team in the Western Conference, which was resting starters Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The two teams meet again in Denver Tuesday night, with the regular starters expected back.

Regardless, the Timberwolves finished the home stand 4-2, improved to 29-27 and are seventh in the Western Conference with 26 regular season games left. It was a stretch that included Austin Rivers getting ejected and suspended for three games after exchanging punches with Mo Bamba, and Anthony Edwards taking the high road in not being picked for the NBA All-Star Game.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with WCCO Radio’s Henry Lake to talk about the season so far, where it could go the rest of the way and what the Timberwolves might do before the NBA trade deadline.

That deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, and D’Angelo Russell and Naz Reid have been the subjects of the most recent rumors. It’s possible the Timberwolves stand pat at the deadline, with Jordan McLaughlin now back from a left calf injury, and Karl-Anthony Towns still out due to a right calf injury. He’s now missed 34 straight games, and Tim Connelly said last week there is no timetable for his return.

