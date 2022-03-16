Timberwolves beat potential playoff opponent Lakers 124-104

article

One game after setting new franchise records in points scored by both a single player (Karl-Anthony Towns with 60) and as a team (144), the Minnesota Timberwolves continued their winning ways against the Los Angeles Lakers, beating them at home by a score of 124-104.

Towns again led the Timberwolves with 30 points, followed by Anthony Edwards with 27 points and Pat Beverley with 18.

Fueled by a home crowd that was loud and ready to back a Timberwolves team that has won 16 of its last 21 games, Minnesota wasted no time giving them something to cheer about – leading through the first quarter and into halftime by a score of 67-46. Anthony Edwards had 24 points in the first half.

In the second half the Lakers would pull the game within single digits again, but the Timberwolves eventually pulled away with the win.

A competitive game provided a playoff-like atmosphere that could be a glimpse of a matchup in the not-so-distant future.

The Timberwolves are now ranked No. 7 in the Western Conference, and finding it hard to gain position on the similarly hot Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

But the team is nearly guaranteed a playoff spot at this point for the first time since the 2018 season – when they were led by Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau.

Minnesota’s next opponent will be the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at home again on Saturday.