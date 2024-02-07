Timberwolves Anthony Edwards to compete in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be well-represented at the NBA All-Star Game later this month, with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns joined by Chris Finch and his coaching staff.

The NBA announced Wednesday morning that Edwards will compete in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge. The competition has been held the Saturday night before the All-Star Game since 2003, featuring ball-handling, passing and dribbling.

Edwards will compete on a team featuring No. 1 overall picks that includes Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. The Timberwolves haven’t had a player in the Skills Challenge since Towns in 2015.

Another team will be Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, all from the Indiana Pacers.

The first round is a team relay where all three will race, dribbling between five obstacles, then throw a pass into an upright hoop, dribble back the length of the court for a lay-up, then dribble back down the court and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The second round is a passing competition where competitors must pass the ball through different targets. The third round is a shooting challenge where players must make shots from different targets. The two-highest scoring teams make the final round, which is a contest to see which team can make a halfcourt shot first.

