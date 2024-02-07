Expand / Collapse search

Timberwolves Anthony Edwards to compete in NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Target Center on November 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans 122-101.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves will be well-represented at the NBA All-Star Game later this month, with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns joined by Chris Finch and his coaching staff.

The NBA announced Wednesday morning that Edwards will compete in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge. The competition has been held the Saturday night before the All-Star Game since 2003, featuring ball-handling, passing and dribbling.

Edwards will compete on a team featuring No. 1 overall picks that includes Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. The Timberwolves haven’t had a player in the Skills Challenge since Towns in 2015.

Another team will be Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, all from the Indiana Pacers.

The first round is a team relay where all three will race, dribbling between five obstacles, then throw a pass into an upright hoop, dribble back the length of the court for a lay-up, then dribble back down the court and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The second round is a passing competition where competitors must pass the ball through different targets. The third round is a shooting challenge where players must make shots from different targets. The two-highest scoring teams make the final round, which is a contest to see which team can make a halfcourt shot first.

The Timberwolves fell to the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference after blowing a 23-point lead in a 129-123 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. The Timberwolves (35-16), Nuggets (35-16), Clippers (34-15) and Thunder (35-16) are in a four-horse race for the No. 1 seed in the West with 31 games to play.