This weekend’s USFL games: Division leader puts 4-game winning streak on the line in Week 6 matchup

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 2:57PM
USFL
FOX TV Digital Team

Week 6 of the USFL

USFL action rolls on this weekend with one of the league's best teams seeking to extend their four-game winning streak in a Week 6 matchup.

WASHINGTON - Week 6 of the USFL season kicks off with more exciting football action on FOX this weekend when the New Jersey Generals battle the Houston Gamblers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

New Jersey (4-1) is on a hot streak having won four games in a row as they sit in first place in the North Division.  Houston (1-4) has lost four games in a row and has ground to make up if they want a shot to make the playoffs. 

The Generals will have to slow down Gamblers running back Mark Thompson who leads the league with 400 rushing yards. 

USFL Week 6

Week 6 of the USFL season features a matchup with one of the league's hottest teams on a four-game winning streak. (FOX Sports)

New Jersey leads the USFL in rushing yards per game (180.2), while Houston has the league’s second-worst rush defense, according to FOX Sports. 

USFL 2022 Week 6 Schedule:

  • Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (3-2) -noon ET, May 22, FS1.
  • Houston Gamblers (1-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (4-1)-4 p.m. ET, May 22, FOX.
  • Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3)-1 p.m. ET, May 21, NBC.
  • Michigan Panthers (1-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-0) -7:30 p.m. ET, May 21, NBC.

USFL Team Standings heading into Week 6

North Division-W-L 

  • New Jersey Generals (4-1)
  • Philadelphia Stars (2-3)
  • Michigan Panthers (1-4)
  • Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4)

South Division-W-L

  • Birmingham Stallions (5-0)
  • New Orleans Breakers (3-2)
  • Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2)
  • Houston Gamblers (1-4)

The USFL is a new, independent American football league controlled by FOX Sports through NSFL HoldCo, LLC, a new business entity.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.
 