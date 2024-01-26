Terry Ryan, Rick Stelmaszek heading to Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Twins are hosting TwinsFest this weekend, and there’s a definite buzz at Target Field as the team is coming off its first playoff series win in 21 years.

The team hosted a media luncheon Friday, where President Dave St. Peter announced former general manager Terry Ryan and coach Rick Stelmaszek will be inducted to the Twins’ Hall of Fame in August. They’ll become the 39th and 40th members. Ryan led the front office for 18 seasons, from 1994-2007 and 2011-16. He came to the Twins in 1986 as a scouting director.

"It’s a very humbling situation. I never anticipated something like this, I was here a long time and longevity I guess means something. When I got the call about this, I almost couldn’t believe it," Ryan said. "I’m very honored to be going into the Hall of Fame and joining the group that’s in there. I never, ever thought something like this would happen."

Stemaszek spent 32 seasons on the Twins’ coaching staff, from 1981-2012, and remains the longest-tenured coach in franchise history.

Coming off an 87-win regular season the team’s third AL Central title in five seasons under Rocco Baldelli, the Twins broke an 18-game playoff losing streak against the Toronto Blue Jays, and a 21-year playoff series skid after sweeping the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Playoffs. Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 14, and the first full squad workout is Feb. 18.

Baldelli, Ryan, Royce Lewis and Pablo Lopez all spoke at Friday’s luncheon ahead of TwinsFest.

"The standard is easy, you’ve got to win a World Series. Otherwise a successful season, it wasn’t successful. To me, I think we’re looking forward to accomplishing that in the future and I hope it’s in the near future," Lewis said. "I think we have the guys to do it, we have the pieces. I’m looking forward to getting after it this year."