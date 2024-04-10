Upper Deck Golf returning to Target Field in July

article

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that Upper Deck Golf is returning to Target Field in July.

The outdoor stadium golf experience will be at the home of the Minnesota Twins July 12-13. It’ll be the second straight summer Upper Deck Golf has come to Target Field. The Twins will be on a road trip at the San Francisco Giants that weekend.

Golf enthusiasts will get a chance to hit tee shots from nine locations throughout the second and third levels of Target Field, from foul pole to foul pole. There will be targets placed throughout the outfield at Target Field, and golfers’ scores will depend on how close each shot is to the location.

Upper Deck Golf is taking the unique experience to sports stadiums across the country. Earlier this year, it was featured at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Golfers can bring their own clubs, or use Cleveland golf equipment provided on-site. Players will be provided Srixon golf balls, and rings for birdies that will light up if shots are close enough will be on each target. There will also be driving, chipping and putting challenges for contests outside of the nine hole locations.

Tee times will start at 7a.m. and go all the way until 9 p.m. July 12-13.