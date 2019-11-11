Tanner Morgan, Antoine Winfield Jr. earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors after Penn State upset

article

Minnesota Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. were named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week respectively after Minnesota’s 31-26 victory over Penn State.

The two had standout performances during Saturday’s game. Morgan completing 18-of-20 passes and throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He has now guided Minnesota to 12 straight wins—tied for the longest winning streak in the nation.

Winfield had a team-high 11 tackles and made two interceptions, both of which led to touchdowns for the Gophers. He now has seven interceptions this season—tying the school record.

This was the third time in his career Morgan has been honored by the Big Ten and the second time this season. He was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week following the Gophers win over Illinois on Sept. 28.

For Winfield, this the fourth time he has been recognized by the conference and the second time this season. He earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for his game-winning interception in double overtime that sealed the Gophers’ 38-35 win over Fresno State on Sept. 7.

This is the first time the Gophers have been 9-0 since 1904. Minnesota will seek to continue its winning streak on the road against Iowa next Saturday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.