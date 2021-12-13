Takeaways: Ben Johnson has Gophers basketball off to 8-1 start

article

We’re just nine games into the University of Minnesota men’s basketball season, and Ben Johnson already has the attention of national observers and local fans.

The Gophers improved to 8-1 after getting a 75-65 win in a nearly packed house at Crisler Arena against Michigan Saturday night. That’s a Wolverines’ squad that won the Big Ten last year, entered the season ranked No. 6 in the nation and is projected by many to get to the Final Four.

Minnesota already has three true road wins, and is now 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Gophers were projected to finish last in the Big Ten in Johnson’s first season. Things have changed, even with 10 players from last season gone and Johnson bringing in nine transfers.

"To be honest I didn’t look at the schedule and say ‘Alright, by this time we need to be this and this.' I think we knew early what we had in the room in terms of the type of young men," Johnson said. "I knew they had experience, I knew they all to a certain level had had success at their previous school. I think what they’ve brought as far as who they are in their game projected to winning,. you can win with that."

Here are five takeaways from the fast start.

JAMISON BATTLE IS ON FIRE

Robbinsdale native Jamison Battle was the first transfer to commit Johnson after leaving George Washington. Through nine games, Battle leads the Gophers in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Battle scored 27 points at Michigan on 10-of-18 shooting, after scoring 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting against Michigan State. He’s been on fire through nine games, and is a big reason the Gophers are 8-1.

PAYTON WILLIS PLAYING AT ALL-BIG TEN LEVEL

Payton Willis came back to the Gophers for one more year to play with Eric Curry, and to play for Johnson. He’s second behind Battle in scoring at 16.4 points per game, is committing less than two turnovers per game and is playing 36 minutes per game. Willis and Battle can create their own shots when they want, and it’s a problem for opponents. He’s playing at an All-Big Ten level.

SEAN SUTHERLIN THE SPARK OFF THE BENCH

Sean Sutherlin missed one game with knee soreness, but so far has been Minnesota’s spark plug off the bench. He’s averaging eight points a game and get to the basket virtually whenever he wants. He plays physical for a guard, and has given Johnson quality minutes in every game he’s been in this season.

ERIC CURRY PLAYING BEST BASKETBALL OF CAREER

Eric Curry said before the Big Ten Tournament last March he was retiring from basketball and looking into coaching. Refreshed by getting his body right, and Johnson taking over, Curry is playing the best basketball of his career since his freshman year. Curry had a career-high 18 points in last Wednesday’s loss to Michigan State. He’s pretty much the only inside presence Johnson has looked to so far, so Curry staying healthy is key to Minnesota’s success this season.

GOPHERS ALREADY HAVE 3 TRUE ROAD WINS

We’re nine games into the season, and the Gophers already have three true road wins. They won at Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, won at Mississippi State and Johnson has his first Big Ten road win, at Michigan. The Gophers are receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. They’re No. 35 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Minnesota now has three straight home games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UW-Green Bay and Alcorn State before resuming Big Ten play in January against Illinois. Johnson and the Gophers are off to a fast start, and have people changing their expectations for the season.

Advertisement

The bench is short, but if they can stay healthy, the Gophers can be an NCAA Tournament team.