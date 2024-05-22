Steven Okert tips Washington Nationals bullpen cart driver in Twins’ win

article

The Minnesota Twins are leaving the nation’s capitol with a series win over the Washington Nationals, and Steven did their bullpen cart driver a solid in the process.

Okert entered Wednesday’s game with two outs in the fifth inning, in relief of Simeon Woods Richardson. Relief pitchers usually run or walk out from the bullpen to get to the mound for their final warm-up pitches. Okert opted to use the Nationals’ golf cart. When he was dropped off along the third base line, Okert handed the driver a wad of cash.

"I had 5 bucks in my pocket through the whole series just waiting to get in," Okert told Bally Sports North after the game.

He then pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while walking two, and got credit for the Twins’ victory. The Twins had been on a seven-game losing streak, which prompted Rocco Baldelli to call a team meeting to start the week. Before Tuesday night’s 10-0 win, Twins’ players held a closed-door meeting.

The Twins return home to start a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday at Target Field. The Twins are 26-23 and six games out of first place in the American League Central Division.