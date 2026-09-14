St. Thomas football, hockey and basketball games on FOX 9+: Full schedule
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - St. Thomas athletics and FOX 9 are back as partners for another season — and the 2026-27 schedule is packed.
Watch St. Thomas athletics on FOX 9
What we know:
The University of St. Thomas and FOX 9 have announced their broadcast lineup for the 2026-27 athletic season, continuing a partnership that started in 2023 and was renewed for a fourth year in August.
The Tommies' broadcast schedule spans football, men's hockey, women's hockey, men's basketball and women's basketball, with games airing on FOX 9+ and select games on FOX 9. A total of 19 games will air across the five sports.
2026-27 St. Thomas Athletics FOX 9+ Broadcast Schedule:
- Sept. 19, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. Southern Utah
- Sept. 26, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. San Diego
- Oct. 9, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Air Force
- Oct. 23, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Minnesota State
- Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. Davidson
- Nov. 13, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 14, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. Drake
- Nov. 14, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. North Dakota
- Nov. 20, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Minnesota
- Nov. 21, 2 p.m. – St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Minnesota
- Dec. 10, 4 p.m. – St. Thomas women's basketball vs. Grand Canyon
- Jan. 7, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's basketball vs. North Dakota State
- Jan. 8, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. St. Cloud State (FOX 9)
- Jan. 9, 2027, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. St. Cloud State (FOX 9)
- Jan. 28, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's basketball vs. South Dakota State
- Feb. 4, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas women's basketball vs. North Dakota
- Feb. 19, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Arizona State (FOX 9)
- Feb. 20, 2027, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Arizona State (FOX 9)
- Feb. 21, 2027, 3 p.m. – St. Thomas men's basketball vs. Oral Roberts.
How to watch FOX 9+
How to watch:
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear whether additional games beyond those listed will be added to the broadcast schedule throughout the season.