St. Thomas football, hockey and basketball games on FOX 9+: Full schedule

The Brief The University of St. Thomas and FOX 9 have announced their 2026-27 broadcast schedule, covering football, hockey and basketball. The partnership, first signed in 2023, has been renewed for a fourth year. Games will air on FOX 9+ with select match-ups on FOX 9.



St. Thomas athletics and FOX 9 are back as partners for another season — and the 2026-27 schedule is packed.

Watch St. Thomas athletics on FOX 9

What we know:

The University of St. Thomas and FOX 9 have announced their broadcast lineup for the 2026-27 athletic season, continuing a partnership that started in 2023 and was renewed for a fourth year in August.

The Tommies' broadcast schedule spans football, men's hockey, women's hockey, men's basketball and women's basketball, with games airing on FOX 9+ and select games on FOX 9. A total of 19 games will air across the five sports.

2026-27 St. Thomas Athletics FOX 9+ Broadcast Schedule:

Sept. 19, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. Southern Utah

Sept. 26, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. San Diego

Oct. 9, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Air Force

Oct. 23, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Minnesota State

Oct. 31, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. Davidson

Nov. 13, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. North Dakota

Nov. 14, 1 p.m. – St. Thomas football vs. Drake

Nov. 14, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. North Dakota

Nov. 20, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Minnesota

Nov. 21, 2 p.m. – St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Minnesota

Dec. 10, 4 p.m. – St. Thomas women's basketball vs. Grand Canyon

Jan. 7, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's basketball vs. North Dakota State

Jan. 8, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. St. Cloud State (FOX 9)

Jan. 9, 2027, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. St. Cloud State (FOX 9)

Jan. 28, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's basketball vs. South Dakota State

Feb. 4, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas women's basketball vs. North Dakota

Feb. 19, 2027, 7 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Arizona State (FOX 9)

Feb. 20, 2027, 6 p.m. – St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Arizona State (FOX 9)

Feb. 21, 2027, 3 p.m. – St. Thomas men's basketball vs. Oral Roberts.

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch:

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether additional games beyond those listed will be added to the broadcast schedule throughout the season.