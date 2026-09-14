Minnesota weather: Rainy Monday with scattered showers, weak thunder

The Brief The high for Monday is in the mid-60s, but expect some dips into the upper 50s whenever heavier rain moves through. Rain showers are expected to roll into the Twin Cities metro between 10:00 a.m. and noon, with periods of heavy rain through the afternoon and evening. Skies clear after midnight, with sunny and comfortable weather returning Tuesday through Thursday.



Monday is starting cool and crisp, but a big storm system is on its way to shake things up.

Monday's forecast

What we know:

High pressure from Sunday is pulling out, and a large area of low pressure is moving in. A frost advisory is in place for parts of Northeastern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, with morning lows in the 30s up in the northeast. The Twin Cities metro is seeing widespread temps in the 40s and 50s to start the day, but cloud cover is increasing quickly.

Highs & lows:

Technically, the high for Monday sits in the mid-60s, but expect some dips into the upper 50s whenever heavier rain moves through. The best shot at hitting those mid-60s is around lunchtime and again around 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. tonight.

The storm system has both surface-level and upper-level support, which is what's making it such a widespread and healthy setup. A warm front lifts through this evening, with a cold front right behind it overnight.

Rain showers possible Monday

When it arrives:

Rain showers are expected to roll into the metro between 10:00 a.m. and noon Monday, with periods of heavy rain through the afternoon. Embedded thunder is possible too, and there could be some lulls, especially as the warm front lifts through in the evening.

How much to expect: The metro should pick up around an inch of rain by the time everything wraps up after midnight. Southeastern Minnesota could see even more, up to an inch and a half, thanks to additional thunderstorm activity in that area. Things taper off between 9:00 p.m. and midnight tonight, with skies clearing out after midnight.

Extended forecast

Sunshine returns:

Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the low 70s. Wednesday has passing clouds and a possible stray shower with a high of 70. Thursday looks nice and seasonable at 74.

Friday brings another chance of rain with seasonable temperatures and passing clouds.