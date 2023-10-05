Select Minnesota Gophers hockey games to be broadcast on FOX 9 and FOX 9+

article

Several University of Minnesota men's hockey games will be broadcast on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ this season.

Ten home games this season will be broadcast on FOX 9+, with Sam Eckstrom headlining the FOX 9 coverage as the play-by-play announcer and will be joined in the booth by Gophers’ second all-time leading scorer Pat Micheletti.

"Minnesota is the State of Hockey, and the Golden Gophers are a huge reason why," SVP/GM of FOX's KMSP-WFTC Marian Davey said. "All of us here at FOX 9/FOX 9+ are proud to grow our long-standing partnership with the Gophers even more, with Golden Gopher men's hockey."

Here's the complete schedule of games that will air on FOX 9+ during the 2023-24 season:

Friday, Oct. 13: Minnesota at St. Thomas (Xcel Energy Center) — 7:30 p.m. on FOX 9

Saturday, Oct. 14: Minnesota vs. St. Thomas — 6 p.m. on FOX 9+

Friday, Oct. 20: Minnesota at North Dakota — 7 p.m. on FOX 9

Saturday, Oct. 21: Minnesota at North Dakota — 6 p.m. on FOX 9+

Friday, Nov. 3: Minnesota vs. Duluth — 7 p.m. on FOX 9+

Friday, Nov. 17: Minnesota vs. Notre Dame — 7 p.m. on FOX 9

Saturday, Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Notre Dame — 7 p.m. on FOX 9+

Friday, Nov. 24: Minnesota vs. Michigan State — 7 p.m. on FOX 9+

Sunday, Jan. 7: Minnesota vs. Colorado College — 5 p.m. on FOX 9+

Monday, Jan. 8: Minnesota vs. Colorado College — 7 p.m. on FOX 9+

Friday, Jan. 12: Minnesota vs. Robert Morris — 7 p.m. on FOX 9+

Saturday, Jan. 13: Minnesota vs. Robert Morris — 5 p.m. on FOX 9 +

Friday, Jan. 19: Minnesota vs. Ohio State — 7 p.m. on FOX 9

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

