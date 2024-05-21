Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels named to NBA’s All Defensive teams

article

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels have been named to the league’s All-Defensive teams.

Gobert won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year this season for the fourth time in his career. He was named First Team All-Defense for the seventh time in his career. Gobert had the top defensive rating in the NBA this season as the Timberwolves had the top defensive rating in the league this year.

Gobert started 76 regular season games and averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game. He was second in the NBA in rebounding.

McDaniels was selected Second Team All-Defense, the first such honor of his career. McDaniels is the only player from the 2020 draft class to get at least 200 blocks and 200 steals. In games McDaniels played in this year, the Timberwolves averaged eight steals per game and forced 14.1 turnovers.

It’s the first time in franchise history the Timberwolves had have multiple players named to the All-Defensive Team in the same season.

The Timberwolves, led by their defense, are in the Western Conference Finals and host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 Wednesday night at Target Center.