Rudy Gobert fires back at Shaq after calling him worst NBA player of all time

Rudy Gobert is tired of taking strays from former NBA players on social media, and he’s finally taking a stand.

Gobert was the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career this past season and helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to their best regular season record in 20 years. He also led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades.

So why all the hate?

Former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was asked who he thinks the worst player of all time is? His answer: "Rudy Gobert. Ben Simmons is another bum."

Gobert averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 76 regular season games for the Timberwolves. His length and ability to defend at the rim made opposing teams change their offensive game plans. Did he stop every play? No, but he blocked and altered shots for one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Rudy’s response

Gobert has taken stray shots from Shaq, Charles Barkley and even Draymond Green. He responded to Shaq on Thursday.

"It’s sad to see someone who has accomplished as much as you Shaq both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant," Gobert posted to social media.

Gobert's teammates came to his defense during their playoff run earlier this summer, refusing to go on TNT pre and postgame shows because of unnecessary criticism from the panel, including Barkley and Green.

The money

Gobert was the key piece of a massive trade involving several draft picks and players to the Utah Jazz to bring him to Minnesota. He’s due $43.8 million in the 2024-25 season and is under contract through 2026.

Shaq was more critical of Ben Simmons, who is on a five-year, $177 million contract and has played a total of 57 games the last three seasons. He did not play at all in 2021-22 citing a hold-out and back issues, played just 42 games in 2022-23 and only 15 last season. In two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons has started just 45 games.

"Let me tell you why, if you sign a contract for 250, show me 250. There is a reason why I walk funny and I can’t turn my neck, because I played for my 120," Shaq said. "So you’ve got guys like him that f**k the system making all this money and they can’t f*****g play. Every time I make these comments, people think I’m hating but these are facts."

While he can argue his point against Simmons, firing strays at Gobert is uncalled for. Gobert had enough, and rightfully so.