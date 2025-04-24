Royce Lewis to make 2025 debut on FOX 9+ Friday night

article

The Brief The St. Paul Saints are hosting the Indianapolis Indians Friday night, and it will mark the 2025 debut for third baseman Royce Lewis. Lewis started the season on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring injury late in Spring Training. Lewis has been on the IL since Opening Day, and has missed 25 straight games. He played just 82 games last year due to injuries.



The St. Paul Saints host the Indianapolis Indians Friday night at CHS Field. It’s a game you can watch on FOX 9+, and it will mark the 2025 debut for Royce Lewis.

The Saints and Indians will be playing a doubleheader, after Thursday's game got postponed due to rain.

Royce Lewis starts rehab assignment

What we know:

The Twins announced on Thursday Lewis is starting a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints on Friday. Lewis started the 2025 season on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain late in Spring Training.

Lewis played in 82 games last season dealing with injuries and hit .233 with 16 home runs, 16 doubles and 47 RBI.

Twins injury issues continue

Dig deeper:

Lewis, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa were on the field together just 22 times last season as the Twins finished on a 12-27 slide to miss out on the American League Playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Lewis has missed the first 25 games this season as the Twins are 9-17 and in fourth place in the American League Central Division, ahead of only the Chicago White Sox.

The schedule

What's next:

The Twins wrapped up a three-game series Thursday against the White Sox, and host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a three-game series this weekend at Target Field.