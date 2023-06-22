Expand / Collapse search

Rocco Baldelli’s 2-year-old daughter takes over postgame in Twins’ win

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins ended a 10-game home stand 5-5 after beating the Boston Red Sox 6-0 on Thursday at Target Field, but most of the entertainment happened post game.

Byron Buxton homered twice, Carlos Correa homered and Joe Ryan tossed a complete-game shutout. Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli walked into his post game session with reporters holding his 2-year-old daughter.

She sat on his lap, but not for long as toddlers are known to lack patience. He tried to get her to say hi to the media contingent before getting a kiss on the face. She then spent most of the rest of the session playing with nine baseballs, representing Ryan’s nine strikeouts on the day.

It was recently revealed that Baldelli and his wife have siblings on the way for their first daughter. That’s right, plural. They are expecting twins, due in September, hopefully right around the time they finish off a division title and get ready for the playoffs.