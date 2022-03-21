Reports: Minnesota Wild trades for Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

article

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Monday, but the Minnesota Wild isn’t wasting any time making moves as they try to make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to multiple reports, the Wild has acquired Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for 2022 second round pick. It could turn into a first round pick, depending on how long the Wild season goes into the playoffs and how many games Fleury plays with Minnesota. The Wild is also sending back-up goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to the San Jose Sharks in a separate deal. The moves mean that Fleury and Cam Talbot are the Wild’s goaltenders moving forward.

Kahkonen was on the ice for the Wild’s morning skate Monday, but was pulled off once the trade became official. He was reportedly moved for Sharks' defenseman Jacob Middleton, who has three goals and six assists in 45 games for San Jose this season. He's a plus-3 for the season, and has logged 69 penalty minutes.

Fleury, who was once a teammate of Wild GM Bill Guerin, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion. In 928 career games, he has 511 wins, a 2.57 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He’s made 162 playoff starts, with 90 wins, a 2.53 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Fleury played in 45 games for the Blackhawks this season, going 19-21-5 with a 2.95 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. He’s 37 years old and is set to become a free agent after the season.

He likely wanted to finish the 2021-22 season with a playoff contender, as the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference at 53 points and are in a rebuilding phase.

The Wild just beat the Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center and is in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference at 76 points. They’re one point behind the St. Louis Blues for the No. 3 spot, and host the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night.