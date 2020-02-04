Report: Wolves working to trade for D’Angelo Russell?

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to land star guard D’Angelo Russell in NBA free agency, but it doesn’t mean they’ve stopped trying.

Multiple reports have emerged early this week that the Wolves are exploring several options to bring Russell to Minnesota. The latest, from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, involves a trade that would include the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

The reported offer would send Timberwolves forward Robert Covington to Houston, Clint Capela from Houston to Atlanta and the Wolves getting two first-round draft choices, along with an expiring contract. The theory then is that the Wolves would use those draft choices, and possibly more, in a trade to Golden State with Russell.

Russell signed with the Warriors in free agency after talking with the Timberwolves last off-season. He’s currently averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for a Golden State squad depleted by injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant’s departure to the Brooklyn Nets. Russell is shooting 43.3 percent from the field for the season, including 38.3 percent from three-point range.

The Wolves are seeking another star to put around forward Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota is currently 14th in the Western Conference at 15-34, and are 9.5 games out of a playoff spot. The Wolves’ loss at Sacramento Monday night marks 15 straight with Towns in the lineup, and 12th straight overall. He missed time with a sprained knee, and hasn’t won a game on the floor with the Wolves since before Thanksgiving.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, so stay tuned.