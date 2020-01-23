Report: Vikings to name Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator

article

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly staying in-house with their next choice for offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings will hand the keys to the offense to Gary Kubiak. He was brought in last off-season to be an offensive advisor and assistant head coach to Mike Zimmer.

Kubiak, 58, will replace Kevin Stefanski, who left the Vikings to be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns. With Kubiak’s influence, the Vikings turned to a zone blocking run scheme this season and improve to No. 6 in the NFL in rushing during the regular season at 133.3 yards per game. The Vikings were 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2018, before Kubiak’s arrival.

The Vikings also finished 16th in the NFL in total offense this past season. In his second season with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins passed for more than 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Zimmer stressed at his season-ending news conference that he didn't want to change the identity and continuity of the offense after Stefanski's departure, making a hire from within the coaching staff a logical choice.

The Vikings aren’t done making coaching changes. They’ll have to name a new defensive coordinator after the contract of George Edwards was not renewed.