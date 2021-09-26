Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ‘unlikely’ to play Sunday against Seahawks

article

The Minnesota Vikings welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time in nearly two years, and they’ll likely be without one of their top offensive players against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play. Cook injured his ankle during last Sunday’s 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The injury happened during the second half after getting tackled by JJ Watt. Cook finished the game with 22 carries for 131 yards, but was clearly hobbled in the second half.

Cook did not participate at all in practice this week.

Cook finished second in the NFL in rushing last season with 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also became a weapon in the passing game for Kirk Cousins. Through two games, Cook has 192 rushing yards and one touchdown. If he can’t go, Alexander Mattison would get the start at running back.

We’ll find out officially 90 minutes before kickoff, when both teams release their inactives.

It’s a crucial game for the Vikings, as they’re already off to an 0-2 start with losses at Cincinnati and Arizona. A loss to the Seahawks would mean an 0-3 start, and the window quickly closing for the NFC Playoffs.

The Vikings will also be without Anthony Barr, Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Hand on Sunday. Barr is working his way back from a knee issue, Darrisaw is coming back from a core/groin issue and Hand has a hamstring injury. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Everson Griffen cleared concussion protocol and should be able to play against the Seahawks. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m., and you can get ready for the game by watching Vikings Gameday Live on Fox 9 at 9:30 a.m. It’ll be the first time the Vikings have a capacity crowd a U.S. Bank Stadium in 636 days.

