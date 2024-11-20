Quinn Carroll recalls P.J. Fleck flying in on helicopter to see him play

article

The Brief The Gophers host No. 4-ranked Penn State on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium for Senior Day Quinn Carroll recalls P.J. Fleck flying in for a high school game of his on a helicopter Carroll spent 3 seasons at Notre Dame before transferring home to play for Fleck and the Gophers



Quinn Carroll will be one of many Gophers seniors playing their final game at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.

But he still remembers one of P.J. Fleck’s final recruiting pitches when he was a standout offensive lineman at Edina High School. The No. 1-ranked recruit in 2019 was warming up for a game with the Hornets when a helicopter landed on a nearby practice field. Out came Fleck, who was wearing Carroll’s No. 75 high school jersey. Assistant coach Matt Simon was wearing No. 83, which was his dad Jay’s number at Minnesota.

"I remember my high school coach knowing about it and not telling me," Carroll said with a laugh on Tuesday’s P.J. Fleck Show.

"I mean that’s pretty good, and we still didn’t get him!" Fleck said.

Why it matters

Carroll was one of two recruits Fleck visited for a game that night via helicopter. Neither of them stayed home out of high school. Carroll spent three seasons at Notre Dame before transferring home to play for the Gophers.

"I was 0-for-2 that night. That’s the last time I fly in a helicopter," Fleck joked.

"You know I’m not into the gimmicks though," Carroll said.

"I know you’re not, but that was pretty good," Fleck responded.

Senior Day

Fleck and the Gophers will honor their seniors on Saturday ahead of hosting No. 4-ranked Penn State. Minnesota is bowl eligible at 6-4, but can improve its positioning in the final two games against the Nittany Lions and at Wisconsin.

The last time the two teams met in Minnesota, the Gophers pulled off a 31-26 upset to become one of the top-10 teams in the country in 2019.