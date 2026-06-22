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Pride on Ice Podcast Ep. 1: Coach Brett Larson on the new era of Gophers Hockey

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FOX 9
Minnesota Gophers Sports
Published June 22, 2026 1:22 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 1:22 PM CDT
Gophers Pride on Ice Podcast: Coach Brett Larson
Gophers Pride on Ice Podcast: Coach Brett Larson

Gophers Pride on Ice Podcast: Coach Brett Larson

Welcome to the debut episode of the Pride on Ice Podcast. FOX 9's Jim Rich and Pat Micheletti sit down with Gopher Hockey Coach Brett Larson to discuss 

(FOX 9) - The new era of University of Minnesota men's hockey is officially underway, and head coach Brett Larson is hitting the ground running.

Pride on Ice Episode 1

Appearing on the debut episode of the Pride on Ice podcast with sports anchor Jim Rich and former Gophers star Pat Micheletti, Larson discussed the transition into his new role, the assembly of his coaching staff, and his vision for the upcoming season.

You can watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

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