Pride on Ice Podcast Ep. 1: Coach Brett Larson on the new era of Gophers Hockey

The new era of University of Minnesota men's hockey is officially underway, and head coach Brett Larson is hitting the ground running.

Pride on Ice Episode 1

Appearing on the debut episode of the Pride on Ice podcast with sports anchor Jim Rich and former Gophers star Pat Micheletti, Larson discussed the transition into his new role, the assembly of his coaching staff, and his vision for the upcoming season.

You can watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.