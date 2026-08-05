ICE threatens Hennepin County sheriff with federal prosecution over access to inmates

The Brief Federal immigration authorities sent a letter to Hennepin County Sheriff Dewanna Witt saying that she could be criminally charged for not granting access to inmates sought by immigration agents. The New York Times reports that ICE officials are threatening to charge the sheriff with witness tampering. Sheriff Witt said, "My focus remains on doing my job lawfully and not responding to political pressure or intimidation."



The Hennepin County Sheriff could face federal prosecution for not granting ICE agents broad access to inmates held in the county's jail.

READ MORE: Hennepin County Sheriff: ICE needs to 'follow the law'

ICE officials threaten to prosecute Hennepin County Sheriff Witt

Big picture view:

The New York Times reports that federal authorities sent letters threatening to charge Hennepin County Sheriff Dewanna Witt with witness tampering.

A similar threat was reportedly made to the Cook County Sheriff in Illinois, where Chicago and the largest jail in the Midwest is located.

The Hennepin County Sheriff Department's longstanding policy is to honor ice requests to take custody of inmates only if it is accompanied by a judicial warrant.

READ MORE: ICE detainer numbers in Minnesota don't add up: Surge fact check

Sheriff Witt responds to ICE threats

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Sheriff Dewanna Witt shared this statement in response to the New York Times article:

"Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law, the Constitution, and longstanding department policy. That has not changed. The letters do not change our legal obligations or our policies.

"We have a longstanding policy that requests from any agency to take custody of someone are honored when accompanied by a judicial warrant.

"Our responsibility is to ensure every action we take is supported by the law. Threats of prosecution will not cause me to abandon our legal responsibilities or disregard constitutional protections.

"My focus remains on doing my job lawfully and not responding to political pressure or intimidation.

"It should also be noted that some of the subpoenas were served on me after people were released from custody so it makes no sense for them to have served them in the first place."

Operation Metro Surge aftermath

The backstory:

Many communities and businesses are still feeling the impacts of Operation Metro Surge.

Minneapolis and St. Paul estimate their business losses at more than $300 million, but the impact stretches into greater Minnesota.

Operation Metro Surge led to widespread disruption for both businesses and schools. Livestock farmers lost employees, cutting into the supply chain for local processors. Many customers disappeared, and the ripple effects are still being felt as communities try to recover.