Minnesota awards $2.8M to help college student-parents finish degrees

The Brief Minnesota's Office of Higher Education has awarded $2.8 million in grants to support student-parents seeking their degrees. Grants will fund 24 colleges and community organizations across the state. Services include child care, financial assistance and wellness programs for parenting students.



Minnesota is investing millions to help student-parents balance both college and family life in an effort to see more complete their degrees.

Grants awarded to support student-parents

What we know:

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) has awarded $2.8 million in Student-Parent Support Initiative Grants to 24 colleges and community organizations for fiscal year 2027.

The grants are aimed at helping parents enrolled in college complete their degrees by providing support services, including starting up on-campus child care, health and wellness activities for pregnant and parenting students, evaluation and data collection, and direct financial assistance.

Dig deeper:

The Student Parent Support Initiative Grants were established in 2023 by the Minnesota Legislature and are administered in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. Each recipient may receive up to $125,000 per year. Since launching the grant in Fiscal Year 2025, OHE has awarded a total of $10.6 million to support student parents.

Fiscal Year 2027 Student Parent Support Initiative Grant recipients include:

Central Lakes College — $125,000

College Possible Minnesota — $125,000

Divine Konnections, Inc. — $125,000

Faribault Public Schools — $117,500

Hennepin County — $125,000

Herzing University — $125,000

Inver Hills Community College — $125,000

Jeremiah Program — $124,997

LeadMN — $125,000

Metro State University — $125,000

Minneapolis Community and Technical College — $125,000

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe-White Earth Band — $125,000

Minnesota State College Southeast — $124,920

Minnesota State University, Mankato — $51,613

Normandale Community College — $125,000

North Hennepin Community College — $125,000

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative — $93,526

Raise The Barr — $124,620

Rochester Community and Technical College — $124,999

Saint Paul College — $125,000

Catherine University — $112,700

Tipping Point Strategies — $123,000

University of Minnesota — $97,872

Winona State University — $64,500

What they're saying:

"These grants are playing an important part in making Minnesota the top state to raise a family. By providing students with the support they need to balance being a parent and completing their degree, we are setting Minnesotans and their families up for success post-graduation," OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said in a statement accompanying the announcement.