Fake tax relief program: St. Louis County warns seniors about AI-generated videos

The Brief Authorities are warning the public to not fall for an AI-generated video claiming false information about a "Senior Homeowner Tax Review Request." St. Louis County officials say the programs and forms described in the videos do not exist. Real information on tax programs can be obtained by calling 218-726-2304.



Authorities in St. Louis County say AI-generated videos sharing false information on property tax refunds are circulating among residents, leading to inquiries about programs and forms that do not exist.

AI videos make false tax refund claims

What we know:

Authorities say information shared in AI-generated videos about a "Senior Homeowner Tax Review Request" is not true.

The claims about changes in federal law are false.

Legitimate information on tax programs can be found by clicking here or by calling 218-726-2304.

The deadline for homeowners to apply for a property tax refund is August 15.

What we don't know:

St. Louis County Public Records and Property Valuation Director Mary Garness said she and her team do not know the motivation of whoever is posting the videos, but added that "They certainly sound convincing."