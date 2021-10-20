PJ Fleck Show: Gophers look to keep rolling against Maryland

It’s Week 8 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and this week we’re recapping a big win over Nebraska and looking ahead to a Saturday afternoon match-up against Maryland.

The Gophers improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play after a 30-23 win over the Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Chris Autman-Bell had 11 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Brown-Stephens had three catches for 58 yards and a score. Bryce Williams had 17 carries for 127 yards, and a 56-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, the Gophers limited Adrian Martinez to a career-low -17 yards rushing, had a goal line stand in the second half and a critical safety on intentional grounding in the end zone.

This week, the Gophers focus on putting together a complete four quarters on offense, and containing Taulia Tagoavailoa on defense. The Maryland quarterback accounted for 469 of the Terrapins 675 total yards in a 45-44 win over the Gophers last year in College Park.

PJ Fleck joined Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to recap the Nebraska win, and preview Maryland. Check out the video for the latest full episode of the PJ Fleck Show.