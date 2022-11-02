PJ Fleck Show: Gophers head to Nebraska after beating Rutgers

The PJ Fleck Show continues on Fox 9, and this week the University of Minnesota football team continues Big Ten play at Nebraska.

The Gophers improved to 5-3 on the season, and 2-3 in Big Ten play after a 31-0 win over Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. The victory also ended a three-game losing streak for the Gophers after a 4-0 start.

Minnesota ran for 255 yards in the win, led by Mo Ibrahim’s season-high 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He became the Gophers’ record-holder in touchdowns in the win, now at 46.

PJ Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the win over the Scarlet Knights, and preview Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Wide receiver Daniel Jackson also joins the show. With a win, the Gophers can solidify bowl eligibility.

The Cornhuskers are dealing with uncertainty at quarterback as Casey Thompson is dealing with an injury. They also have an interim coaching staff after Scott Frost was fired earlier this season.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the PJ Fleck Show!