PJ Fleck Show: Gophers add 33 on National Signing Day, prep for Pinstripe Bowl

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

PJ Fleck Show: Gophers land 33 on National Signing Day, get ready for Pinstripe Bowl

The University of Minnesota football team added 33 players to the roster from the class of 2023 on National Signing Day. The Gophers are also getting ready for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.

MINNEAPOLIS - The regular season might be over for the University of Minnesota football team, but the college football season is not.

Wednesday marked National Signing Day for PJ Fleck, and the Gophers added 33 players from the 2023 class in 28 freshmen and five transfers. Fleck also recently signed a new seven-year contract to stay at Minnesota through the 2029 season.

The Gophers finished the season 8-4 after beating rival Wisconsin 23-16 to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the second straight year. They’ll finish the season against Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium. The team will fly to New York on Christmas Day.

This week on a special edition of the PJ Fleck Show, Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard. The crew talks National Signing Day, the future for Fleck and the Gophers and they preview the Pinstripe Bowl.

Watch the video for the full episode.