Pablo Lopez leaves Day 1 of Twins’ Spring Training with elbow soreness

article

The Brief The Minnesota Twins held their first full workout of Spring Training on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. Pablo Lopez was pitching live batting practice when he left the workout with elbow soreness. Derek Shelton said Lopez will get imaging done on Tuesday.



The Minnesota Twins couldn’t get a full day of Spring Training in without one of their best players leaving injured.

Pablo Lopez leaves Day 1

What we know:

The Twins held their first full-squad workout on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. Pablo Lopez is the team’s ace of the starting rotation, and was ramping up for the World Baseball Classic by facing live batters.

He was scheduled to pitch three innings, but on his second pitch of the final inning, left the mound and headed to the clubhouse after reporting elbow soreness.

Twins’ Manager Derek Shelton said Lopez will get imaging done Tuesday. He was on the injured list three times last year, and managed 75 innings in 14 starts.

Lopez is slated to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, but that could now be in jeopardy.

Lopez’s season in jeopardy?

Why you should care:

The hope is the Twins will avoid a major injury with Lopez and are using an abundance of caution. But any time it’s an elbow with a pitcher, there’s cause for concern.

Lopez missed most of last season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder. He's entering his fourth season with the Twins.