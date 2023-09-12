P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers head to North Carolina

It’s Week 4 of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9, and this week, the University of Minnesota football team heads to No. 20-ranked North Carolina for a non-conference clash with a 2-0 record.

The Gophers ran for nearly 300 yards in a 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Darius Taylor was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after rushing 33 times for 193 yards and a touchdown. The defense was dominant, not giving up a first down in the second half on four total yards.

On this week’s show, P.J. Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the win, and look ahead to facing the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. That also means facing Drake Maye, one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Corey Crooms Jr., a wide receiver transfer out of Western Michigan, also joins the show to talk about the season so far.

North Carolina is 2-0, but needed double overtime to beat Appalachian State 40-34 on Saturday.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9.