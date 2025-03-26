P.J. Fleck: Niko Medved is a ‘grand slam’ for Gophers AD Mark Coyle

The Brief The Gophers football team had their third spring football practice on Tuesday, and first in pads. Newly-hired men's basketball coach Niko Medved was there as a fan, and spoke to the team briefly. P.J. Fleck was surprised to learn UCLA transfer wide receiver Logan Loya, a California native, has never been to Disneyland.



The University of Minnesota football team held its third practice of spring football on Tuesday at Athletes Village, the first in pads and the first of two that are open to fans.

P.J. Fleck had one very interested spectator taking in the afternoon: Gophers’ basketball coach Niko Medved. Fleck and most of his coaching staff were at Medved’s introductory news conference earlier in the day. The Gophers’ football coach invited Medved to practice, and he briefly spoke to the team.

Mark Coyle hired Medved to replace Ben Johnson after 148 wins and three NCAA Tournament appearances at Colorado State.

"I’m a huge fan of him. You watch the way his teams play, they have incredible how, they play incredibly hard. What a game that was, probably one of the best games of the tournament with Maryland and Colorado State," Fleck said. "I think Mark Coyle hit a grand slam right there, what an unbelievable human being. I thought he hit a home run at his press conference."

Logan Loya and Disneyland?

What they're saying:

The Gophers have many new faces at wide receiver. One of them is UCLA transfer Logan Loya, who had 109 catches for 1,134 yards and 12 touchdowns in 47 games for the Bruins. One of his best games last year was against the Gophers.

Fleck was surprised to learn that the California native had never been to Disneyland.

"First of all he’s from California and has never been to Disneyland. We gotta get Logan to Disneyland somehow everybody, NIL, whatever it is," Fleck said. "Somebody throw out a few bones, get the guy over to Disneyland. My goodness, we did a team meeting and I called on him, I figured he’d know about Disneyland in California and he says, ‘Coach, I’ve never been there.’"

QB battle

What we know:

There will be a quarterback competition to determine the 2025 starter, and it’s largely between sophomore Drake Lindsey and Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron. Both are getting significant reps in practice, but Fleck didn’t have a ton to add after just three days, and one in pads.

Lindsey played in three games as a freshman, but spent most of 2024 attached to Max Brosmer’s hip.

Fleck says he’ll know more Saturday, when the team has a scrimmage, and they get actual plays to run.