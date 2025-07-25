P.J. Fleck names Drake Lindsey 2025 QB at Big Ten Media Days

The Brief The Gophers football team was in Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday ahead of starting fall camp next week. P.J. Fleck named redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Fleck gave his thoughts on the 12-team College Football Playoff, and just how close Minnesota is to getting there.



We’re nearing the end of July, which means college football season is just around the corner.

Nowhere was that more evident this week than Las Vegas, Nev., the host site for Big Ten Media Days. The University of Minnesota was there Wednesday with coach P.J. Fleck, quarterback Drake Lindsey, running back Darius Taylor, defensive lineman Anthony Smith and safety Koi Perich.

Drake Lindsey named starting QB

Why you should care:

Fleck doesn’t like to name starters, especially quarterbacks, before the regular season opener. But with Max Brosmer gone, he was a little more frontal with that decision this week. Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey is the presumed starter, especially after he made the trip to Las Vegas.

He appeared in three games last season, and was 4-of-5 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown. When he takes the field on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium, it will be the first start for the consensus four-star recruit out of Arkansas. He’s taken on the leadership roll since the team returned to campus in January.

"We feel that way, he’s earned an opportunity to have that position put in front of him. He’ll handle that with incredible maturity. This kid is a really special talent," Fleck said.

Fleck talks 12-team College Football Playoff

What they're saying:

The Gophers are coming off a 7-5 regular season under Fleck that ended with a 24-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. But there was some meat left on the bone with Minnesota going 3-4 in one-score games last season.

As part of the inaugural episode of the 2025 P.J. Fleck Show on FOX 9, Pierre Noujaim asked Fleck about the 12-team College Football Playoff format. Last year, Indiana came virtually out of nowhere to make the 12-team field.

"I think every single person has their own thought, you’re always looking at how it benefits your school. If we’re at 12, that was better than four for Minnesota. Sixteen? I’ll take 16," Fleck said. "The number doesn’t necessarily matter to me, we know what we have to do to be in those talks."

The Gophers weren’t as far away from the playoff as their 7-5 record indicates. They lost their opener to North Carolina on a missed field goal at the buzzer. They had a fourth quarter comeback at Michigan thwarted after a missed call on an onside kick. They allowed a back-breaking fake punt to Penn State in 26-25 loss, and fumbled away an opportunity to beat Rutgers.

"If we were 7-0 in those one-possession games, we’d be in the playoff," Fleck said.

Key dates for Gophers

Timeline:

The Gophers report to fall camp on Sunday. Their first practice is Monday. The regular season opener is Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fleck is entering Year 9 at Minnesota. He's 56-39 in seven seasons, a record that is the program's best in 75 years.