P.J. Fleck wants 2025 Gophers to ‘be delusional, dream big’

The University of Minnesota football team was at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Nothing says Big Ten football like Vegas, apparently.

"Viva Las Vegas, baby. I absolutely love this city, so this is great for us," Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck said at his podium session.

‘Be delusional, no cap on the jar’

What they're saying:

Fleck is entering his ninth season with Gophers. He’s 56-39 in eight seasons at Minnesota, including 33-36 in Big Ten play and 6-0 in bowl games. So what’s Fleck’s biggest message to his 2025 team? He says, "Be delusional, get two and give more."

With the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, he says the Gophers should make it an expectation to be in the conversation.

"It means no cap on the jar, no limitations, dreaming big. With the College Football Playoff where it is, as Indiana showed last year, anybody can get there," Fleck said. If we’re delusional enough to know we can do that, we can get there."

Get two

What it means:

Fleck says there’s two things that connect a locker room more than anything, and they are pillars of his program – empathy and gratitude. He says the Gophers are incredibly grateful for each other, and have empathy.

Give more: It’s Fleck’s belief the ceiling is higher when it comes to expectations, both inside and outside the program. They’re coming off an eight-season, and it could’ve been more with better performances in close games.

"The great thing about Minnesota now is when you’re 8-5 you’re like ‘Yeah, alright.’ That’s tremendous, but we’ve got to continue to raise the expectations," Fleck said.

Heaping praise on Koi Perich

Dig deeper:

Fleck talked at length Wednesday about sophomore sensation Koi Perich, who is a Preseason All-American. He had five interceptions last year and has been on campus a little more than a year.

Fleck had to fend off a late push from Ohio State to keep the former Esko star home. Perich is now a pillar in keeping the top in-state talent home. Fleck got top 2026 recruit Roman Voss to commit to the Gophers over Alabama, and is the third straight No. 1 player to stay home.

As for Perich, he’ll start in the secondary, get time at receiver and be on kick and punt return on special teams.

"We’re lucky that we have him. He is a direct example of the recruiting success we are having at the University of Minnesota," Fleck said. "We said that was going to take cultural sustainability. We have kids that we’re recruiting now kids that were in camp when they were 6 to 7 years old. They’re in high school now, the in-state recruiting is better than ever."

What's next:

Fleck and the Gophers start fall camp soon. They open the 2025 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium.