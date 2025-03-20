P.J. Fleck defends decision not to have Gophers Spring Game

The Brief The Gophers opened Spring Practice on Thursday, and P.J. Fleck defended his decision to not have a Spring Game. The Gophers will have 15 practices, including 2 closed scrimmages. Minnesota will have a new QB in 2025, with the starting competition likely between Drake Lindsey and Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron.



P.J. Fleck spent Wednesday watching 17 of his former players participate in the Gophers’ Pro Day in front of more than 70 NFL scouts and front office personnel from all 32 teams.

Thursday, the Gophers opened their ninth spring practice under Fleck. Minnesota will have 15 total practices, and two scrimmages mixed in. The Gophers will not have a Spring Game open to the public, in what’s become a growing trend across college football in a new era with the transfer portal and NIL opportunities.

Fleck on Thursday defend his decision not to have a Spring Game.

"We do two scrimmages during the spring that are games. This has nothing to do with recruiting or portal, or having somebody poach your players," Fleck said. "They already know everybody. They already know every great player on our team, spring game doesn’t do anything like that."

Gophers new DC and ‘chaos defense’

What we know:

The Gophers have a new defensive coordinator after Corey Hetherman departed for Miami (Florida) just days after signing a two-year extension at Minnesota. Danny Collins will call the plays this season after four years as the safeties coach.

They’re calling this year the "chaos defense." Last year, the Gophers were fifth in total defense, 12th in rushing defense and ninth in scoring defense.

Quarterback competition

Why you should care:

The Gophers will have a new quarterback in 2025, and the starting job is likely a battle between sophomore Drake Lindsey and Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron. Lindsey played in three games last year and was 4-of-5 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown. Pyron had 995 passing yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia Tech, and 271 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Fleck said everybody will get reps in the spring. That includes Max Shikenjanski, and Jackson Kollock. The starting job is Lindsey’s to lose.

New practice structure

Dig deeper:

Fleck said Thursday of the 15 practices, at least four or five will involve less contact. He says they will be teaching days and probably more like walkthroughs.

"A third of our players have never even practiced with us. We’re going to find out a lot about our football team over the next 15 practices," Fleck said.

Fleck said the team also has 21 players on the leadership council, voted on by players.