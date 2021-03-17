NHL suspends Wild’s Carson Soucy 1 game for hit on Conor Garland

article

The Minnesota Wild travel to face the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night, and they’ll be without defenseman Carson Soucy.

The Office of NHL Player Safety assessed Soucy a one-game suspension for his hit on Conor Garland in the Wild’s 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night. Soucy was penalized for charging on the hit, midway through the first period. He was assessed a five-minute major, but was not given a game misconduct.

Video shows Garland beating Soucy to the puck near the boards, and Soucy launches into him with a heavy hit into the glass.

In 22 games this season, Soucy has one goal and seven assists.