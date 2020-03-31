NHL extending players’ self-isolation period to April 15

article

It doesn’t appear the National Hockey League is getting any closer to having players get on the ice.

The league held a conference call on Tuesday to provide an update amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which has shut the sports world down. League officials say they are extending the players’ self-isolation period until at least April 15, according to national hockey reporter Darren Dreger.

That means team facilities and arenas will remain closed and empty for at least another two weeks. When the league suspended its season, the Minnesota Wild were 35-27-7, and 10th in the Western Conference with 77 points. They’re one point out of a playoff spot and three points out of the No. 6 spot.

Before play was suspended, the Wild had 13 regular season games remaining, and six games left at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild had been 7-3 in their last 10 games before the season was suspended.