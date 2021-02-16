NHL announces Minnesota Wild schedule updates after COVID-19 pause

article

The National Hockey League has announced a modified schedule for the Minnesota Wild after the team had to go on a 10-day pause and had six games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wild had one game against the Colorado Avalanche, two against the Arizona Coyotes, two against the St. Louis Blues and one against the L.A. Kings postponed while as many as 12 players were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The Wild plays its first game in nearly two weeks Tuesday night against the Kings, and still has five players unavailable due to COVID-19 issues. They also have others who have been taken off the list, but haven’t yet practiced and won’t play Tuesday night.

The revised schedule is as follows:

At San Jose Sharks, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22 (originally April 23)

At Colorado Avalanche, 8 p.m. Feb. 24 (originally Feb. 4)

Vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. March 16 (originally Feb. 6)

Vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. March 25 (originally Feb. 11)

At St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. April 10 (originally April 11)

Vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. April 12 (originally Feb. 9)

Vs. Arizona Coyotes, 8 p.m. April 14 (originally Feb. 7)

At L.A. Kings, 9 p.m. April 23 (originally Feb. 13)

The Wild returns to play at 6-5, in sixth place in the Western Conference.