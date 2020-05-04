NFL keeping all 2020 games in United States due to Covid-19 pandemic

article

We don’t know when the 2020 NFL season will start, but it became official on Monday that there won’t be any games played outside the United States.

The NFL announced Monday that it will schedule all 2020 games in the U.S. in order for the season to be played in its entirety. League officials said they’re focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger Goodell made the call Monday after consultation with national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical officials and international stadium partners.

The NFL had plans in place to play one game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, and four games in London between Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the 2020 season. The home teams for four of those games were previously announced to be the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Minnesota Vikings last played in London at Twickenham Stadium against the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

The NFL held its first virtual draft last month, with team personnel and Goodell all working remotely from their homes and announcing picks and trades. The NFL is set to announce the 2020 regular season schedule later this week, and officials have said while contigencies are being discussed, there are no plans to delay the start of the regular season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.