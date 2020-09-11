NFL fans appear to boo Chiefs, Texans players during moment of unity before coin toss

NFL fans who were able to attend the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans to start the 2020 season on Thursday appeared to boo the teams’ moment of unity at midfield prior to the coin toss.

Both teams lined up in the middle of the field after the national anthem and locked arms briefly before shaking hands to get ready for the coin toss. Fans on social media noticed that the limited number of fans who were in attendance appeared to let their own voices be heard during the moment.

Those watching through the prism of social media were apparently bewildered by the reaction.

Chiefs players were on the field for the playing of the national anthem and the rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Texans players were not on the field for either song.

Most Chiefs players stood, locking arms on the sideline for the national anthem. At least one Chiefs player knelt and raised a fist. Players locked arm-and-arm across the goal line for the Black national anthem.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played before each game during the first week of the season as part of the NFL's efforts on social justice issues Chiefs players locked arm-in-arm in the end zone as the song played. The team went into the locker room after the rendition was over.

