Napheesa Collier returning to Minnesota Lynx on 1-year deal: Report

The Brief Napheesa Collier is returning to the Minnesota Lynx on a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Collier averaged a career-best 22.9 points per game for the Lynx last season. She missed the entire offseason after having surgery on both ankles.



The Minnesota Lynx are fresh off introducing No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles in the WNBA Draft.

Thursday night, the Lynx are reportedly bringing back their best player for the 2026 season.

Napheesa Collier returning to Lynx

What we know:

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Napheesa Collier is returning to the Minnesota Lynx on a one-year contract, worth $1.4 million. After the WNBA and players union negotiated the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, that’s the new super max deal players can sign. Collier is the third player in the league to agree to the deal.

Collier has spent the entire offseason recovering from having surgery on both of her ankles. The Lynx had exclusive negotiating rights with Collier to get a contract done.

Collier with Lynx

Why you should care:

Collier averaged a career-best 22.9 points per game last season in 33 starts. She also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game.

Collier made headlines after the Lynx lost to the New York Liberty in last year’s WNBA Finals, calling out the league for a lack of player safety when it comes to inconsistent officiating. She also called out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on player contracts, when the two sides were far apart on a new deal.

The Lynx took Collier with the No. 1 overall pick out of UConn in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Collier’s return means the Lynx are getting three of their top players back this season. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are both back for the Lynx this season, and they’re scheduled to meet the media on Friday.

Lynx 2025 season

What's next:

The Minnesota Lynx will have their first preseason game on April 25. The 2026 regular season opens May 10 against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center.